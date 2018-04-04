Así jugarán Liverpool y Manchester City el duelo británico por Champions League

How we're lining-up at Anfield tonight! 🙌



City XI | Ederson, Walker, Kompany (C), Otamendi, Laporte, Fernandinho, Silva, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Sane, Jesus



Subs | Bravo, Danilo, Stones, Sterling, Delph, Bernardo, Zinchenko#lfcvcity #mancity pic.twitter.com/wEeldnQ8F7