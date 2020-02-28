Los que sí aprobaron: estos serán los árbitros de Liga en la fecha 7

Dimayor designó a los árbitros para la fehc a7 de la Liga Betplay 2020 con varios nombres nuevos.
Tras un mea culpa en el que reconocieron errores en las pasadas jornadas, aparecen varios nombres nuevos en este listado:
JUNIOR FC – JAGUARES FC
Central: Ferney Trujillo – Casanare
Asistente No. 1: Cristian De La Cruz – Nariño
Asistente No. 2: José D. Piedrahita – Antioquia
Emergente: Deickis Asprilla – Atlántico
PATRIOTAS BOYACÁ – BOYACÁ CHICÓ
Central: Andrés Rojas – Bogotá
Asistente No. 1: John A. León – Caldas
Asistente No. 2: Elkin Echavarría – Antioquia
Emergente: Fernando Acuña – Boyacá
VAR: John Perdomo – Huila
AVAR : Alexander Guzmán – Norte de Santander
Observador VAR: Abraham González – FCF
Quality Manager: Pedro Bello – FCF
ATLÉTICO NACIONAL VS INDEPENDIENTE MEDELLÍN
Central: Nicolás Gallo – Caldas
Asistente No. 1: Sebastián Vela – Bogotá
Asistente No. 2: Geovanny Padilla – Bogotá
Emergente: Diego Escalante – Antioquia
AMÉRICA DE CALI VS DEPORTIVO CALI
Central: Wilmar Roldán – Antioquia
Asistente No. 1: Diego Flechas – Boyacá
Asistente No. 2: John Reyes – Antioquia
Emergente: Luis Sánchez – Valle
ALIANZA PETROLERA VS DEPORTES TOLIMA
Central: Eder Vergara – Córdoba
Asistente No. 1: Ángel Caro – Bolívar
Asistente No. 2: John Zambrano – Nariño
Emergente: Jorge Duarte – Santander
DEPORTIVO PASTO VS LA EQUIDAD
Central: Edilson Ariza – Santander
Asistente No. 1: Dionisio Ruiz – Córdoba
Asistente No. 2: Fabian Orozco – Arauca
Emergente: Héctor Rivera – Nariño
RIONEGRO VS ENVIGADO FC
Central: Jonathan Ortiz – Nariño
Asistente No. 1: Herminzul Calderón – Asocafa
Asistente No. 2: David Fuentes – Cesar
Emergente: Óscar Gómez – Antioquia
VAR: Lisandro Castillo – Academia
AVAR: Ricardo García – Santander
Observador Var: Wilson Lamouroux – FCF
Quality Manager: Simón Ferro – FCF
CÚCUTA DEPORTIVO VS BUCARAMANGA
Central: Carlos Ortega – Bolívar
Asistente No. 1: Juan C. Vaca – Bogotá
Asistente No. 2: Mauricio Escobar – Risaralda
Emergente: Alexander Ortiz – Norte de Santander
DEPORTIVO PEREIRA VS ONCE CALDAS
Central: Keiner Jiménez – Cesar
Asistente No. 1: Javier Patiño – Meta
Asistente No. 2: Mario Tarache – Casanare
Emergente: Simón Ibarra – Risaralda
MILLONARIOS FC VS INDEPENDIENTE SANTA FE
Central: Carlos Betancur – Risaralda
Asistente No. 1: Miguel Roldán – Antioquia
Asistente No. 2: Luis G. Navarro – Valle
Emergente: Heider Castro – Bogotá
