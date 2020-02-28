Los que sí aprobaron: estos serán los árbitros de Liga en la fecha 7

Dimayor designó a los árbitros para la fehc a7 de la Liga Betplay 2020 con varios nombres nuevos.

Tras un mea culpa en el que reconocieron errores en las pasadas jornadas, aparecen varios nombres nuevos en este listado:



JUNIOR FC – JAGUARES FC

Central: Ferney Trujillo – Casanare

Asistente No. 1: Cristian De La Cruz – Nariño

Asistente No. 2: José D. Piedrahita – Antioquia

Emergente: Deickis Asprilla – Atlántico



PATRIOTAS BOYACÁ – BOYACÁ CHICÓ

Central: Andrés Rojas – Bogotá

Asistente No. 1: John A. León – Caldas

Asistente No. 2: Elkin Echavarría – Antioquia

Emergente: Fernando Acuña – Boyacá

VAR: John Perdomo – Huila

AVAR : Alexander Guzmán – Norte de Santander

Observador VAR: Abraham González – FCF

Quality Manager: Pedro Bello – FCF



ATLÉTICO NACIONAL VS INDEPENDIENTE MEDELLÍN

Central: Nicolás Gallo – Caldas

Asistente No. 1: Sebastián Vela – Bogotá

Asistente No. 2: Geovanny Padilla – Bogotá

Emergente: Diego Escalante – Antioquia



AMÉRICA DE CALI VS DEPORTIVO CALI

Central: Wilmar Roldán – Antioquia

Asistente No. 1: Diego Flechas – Boyacá

Asistente No. 2: John Reyes – Antioquia

Emergente: Luis Sánchez – Valle



ALIANZA PETROLERA VS DEPORTES TOLIMA

Central: Eder Vergara – Córdoba

Asistente No. 1: Ángel Caro – Bolívar

Asistente No. 2: John Zambrano – Nariño

Emergente: Jorge Duarte – Santander



DEPORTIVO PASTO VS LA EQUIDAD

Central: Edilson Ariza – Santander

Asistente No. 1: Dionisio Ruiz – Córdoba

Asistente No. 2: Fabian Orozco – Arauca

Emergente: Héctor Rivera – Nariño



RIONEGRO VS ENVIGADO FC

Central: Jonathan Ortiz – Nariño

Asistente No. 1: Herminzul Calderón – Asocafa

Asistente No. 2: David Fuentes – Cesar

Emergente: Óscar Gómez – Antioquia

VAR: Lisandro Castillo – Academia

AVAR: Ricardo García – Santander

Observador Var: Wilson Lamouroux – FCF

Quality Manager: Simón Ferro – FCF



CÚCUTA DEPORTIVO VS BUCARAMANGA

Central: Carlos Ortega – Bolívar

Asistente No. 1: Juan C. Vaca – Bogotá

Asistente No. 2: Mauricio Escobar – Risaralda

Emergente: Alexander Ortiz – Norte de Santander



DEPORTIVO PEREIRA VS ONCE CALDAS

Central: Keiner Jiménez – Cesar

Asistente No. 1: Javier Patiño – Meta

Asistente No. 2: Mario Tarache – Casanare

Emergente: Simón Ibarra – Risaralda



MILLONARIOS FC VS INDEPENDIENTE SANTA FE

Central: Carlos Betancur – Risaralda

Asistente No. 1: Miguel Roldán – Antioquia

Asistente No. 2: Luis G. Navarro – Valle

Emergente: Heider Castro – Bogotá



